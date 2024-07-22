Previous
"Moonlight" by margonaut
Photo 3484

"Moonlight"

New light for the aquarium cycles through a variety of modes to simulate the passage of a day. Goes to moonlight at night before it turns itself off. Then ramps up in the morning.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

margonaut

