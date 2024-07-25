Previous
Long day by margonaut
Photo 3487

Long day

Jack had an 8-hour test for Cushings disease. Too long for our mobile vet to be able to do it.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
