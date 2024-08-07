Previous
The long lost book has been found! by margonaut
Photo 3500

My brother-in-law was clearing out my sister's apt building to sell and found the Caroline book (and lots of other family things). I can hardly believe it.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

margonaut

