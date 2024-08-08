Previous
This is not the road trip that we planned by margonaut
Photo 3501

This is not the road trip that we planned

My sweet friend who is here all the way from Norway was in much pain. After tests were run, the nurse said "You are sick, girl!" So glad we went to the hospital.
8th August 2024

margonaut

