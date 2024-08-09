Previous
Looks humble by margonaut
Photo 3502

Looks humble

but this is the best BLT, french fries, and cherry Coke (with real cherry syrup) of all time.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

