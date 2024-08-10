Previous
BIG GUNS of the quilting world by margonaut
BIG GUNS of the quilting world

I had just been to the new exhibit at the National Quilt Museum, then ran into the artists at Kirchoff's bakery! It was the highlight of my day and they were even kind enough to take a picture with me. From the left: me, Deb Cashatt, Niraja Lorenz, Irene Roderick, and Susan Lapham. https://quiltmuseum.org/deb-cashatt-susan-lapham-niraja-lorenz-irene-roderick-tiny-pieces-vast-visions/
