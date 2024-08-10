Sign up
Photo 3503
Photo 3503
BIG GUNS of the quilting world
I had just been to the new exhibit at the National Quilt Museum, then ran into the artists at Kirchoff's bakery! It was the highlight of my day and they were even kind enough to take a picture with me. From the left: me, Deb Cashatt, Niraja Lorenz, Irene Roderick, and Susan Lapham.
https://quiltmuseum.org/deb-cashatt-susan-lapham-niraja-lorenz-irene-roderick-tiny-pieces-vast-visions/
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
