T-shirt find of the year by margonaut
Photo 3509

T-shirt find of the year

Yes, that's Kentucky; yes, that's an alien spaceship; yes, those are people and even a horse flying up. What? You never heard of the Kelly incident? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelly%E2%80%93Hopkinsville_encounter
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

