Previous
Next
Oxalis triangularis by marianj
164 / 365

Oxalis triangularis

Also called false shamrock, with interesting shaped leaves and an unusual colour.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise