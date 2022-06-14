Previous
Next
Detroit Bridge, Salford Quays by marianj
165 / 365

Detroit Bridge, Salford Quays

Built in 1941, a twin track swing bridge which carried part of the 231 mile long Manchester Ship Canal Railway. In the centre in its current position is now an observation deck.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise