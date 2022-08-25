Previous
Tresco by marianj
Tresco

This was more like it! The bays of white sands and turquoise sea made it feel like we were far from the British Isles. We visited the tropical gardens at Tresco as well today - hard to decide which photo to post!
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
