St Martin's, with the lighthouse on Round Island in the distance. by marianj
St Martin's, with the lighthouse on Round Island in the distance.

The agapanthus all over the islands were past their best - must have been absolutely stunning a few weeks ago.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
