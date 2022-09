The site of the Battle of Hastings

Battle Abbey now sits on the ridge which the Anglo-Saxons held during the famous battle, as the Norman invaders attacked. Visible in the field below is a giant arrow, which was put there in 2016, to mark the 950th anniversary of the battle when a total of 1066 arrows were hidden in English Heritage sites throughout the country.

Having spent the day reflecting on this momentous occasion, we learnt on our way home that the Queen had died, marking another page in our country's history.