Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II by marianj
235 / 365

Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II

Flag flying at half mast on St John's Church, Whittle-le-Woods. The first full day of my life without the Queen being there.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Marian Johannesen

@marianj
