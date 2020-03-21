Previous
Next
Social Distancing by mariaostrowski
Photo 2995

Social Distancing

We went to drop off some food today to a friend. I told Ryan he could talk to his friend if he kept his distance. He climbed on top of the car while his friend sat in a chair in her front yard.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2020 - YEAR 9!! Little did I think that I would still be posting a picture everyday for over 8 years. I love looking...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise