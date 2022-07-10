Previous
Palace of Versailles by mariaostrowski
Photo 3835

Palace of Versailles

This place was so ridiculously overdone. I have visited before but it was painful to take my child there and talk about the horrible history of the monarchy during this time period. Still glad we went, but just astounding.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
