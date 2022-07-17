Previous
Brick Lane by mariaostrowski
Photo 3842

Brick Lane

A great market in London. The temps are increasing significantly and the city is having trouble with the rail lines. Glad we were still able to get out and about today.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
Photo Details

