Like it's 1989 by mariaostrowski
Photo 4307

Like it's 1989

I went to a Taylor Swift 1989 re-release party at Brick by Brick tonight and got to catch up with my good friend Alison. It has been YEARS since we have connected, it was awesome.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
