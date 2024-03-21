Previous
Let's Go Check Out Some Colleges by mariaostrowski
Photo 4454

Let's Go Check Out Some Colleges

Love my son so much. We are heading to Oregon to check out University of Oregon & Oregon State University!!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
