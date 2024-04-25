Previous
My Lovely Friend Noel by mariaostrowski
My Lovely Friend Noel

I met Noel in the Fall of 1985. I am so grateful for her friendship and love. We have taken many fun trips together. This year we have decided to explore the Valle de Guadalupe, just an hour south of the US/Mexcio Border.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
