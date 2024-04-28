Previous
Mama Lily & her NINE pups!! by mariaostrowski
Mama Lily & her NINE pups!!

The day we left for Mexico, Mama Lily went into labor and delivered 9 beautiful puppies! Here they are at 4 days old!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Maria Ostrowski

January 2024 - YEAR 13
