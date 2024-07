Colca Canyon

Colca Canyon is located in southern Peru, about 160 kilometres (99 mi) northwest of Arequipa. At 16,200 ft, it is the second deepest canyon in the world. One of the most incredible parts was seeing all the Andean Condors in the wild. It was so amazing!

We reached a max altitude of 16,600 on the road to the rim of the canyon. The air was thin!