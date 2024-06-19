Previous
Next
Puno, Peru - Altitude 12,550 ft by mariaostrowski
Photo 4542

Puno, Peru - Altitude 12,550 ft

Walking around Puno proved to be a bit of a challenge. The air is indeed thin! Here I am taking a break with my cousin Jean Paul in the Plaza de Armas.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Maria Ostrowski

@mariaostrowski
January 2024 - YEAR 13 So grateful to my friend Rachelle who turned me onto 356 Project. I love this site and love sharing photos....
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise