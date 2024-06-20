Previous
Visiting the manmade islands on Lake Titicaca by mariaostrowski
Visiting the manmade islands on Lake Titicaca

Lake Titicaca, Spanish: Lago Titicaca, Quechua: Titiqaqa Qucha, is a large freshwater lake in the Andes mountains on the border of Bolivia and Peru. It is often called the highest navigable lake in the world. Titicaca is the largest lake in South America both in terms of the volume of water and surface area. It has a surface elevation of 3,812 m (12,507 ft). We were able to visit a few different islands including this one that had 4 families, consisting of 19 people living on it. It was truly fascinating.
