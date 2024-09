Sundial Bridge

The Sundial Bridge is a cantilever spar cable-stayed bridge that spans the Sacramento River in Redding, California, and forms a large sundial. It was designed by Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2004. The support tower of the bridge forms a single 217-foot (66 m) mast that points due north at a cantilevered angle (42 degrees), allowing it to serve as the gnomon of a sundial. It has been billed as the world's largest sundial.