new live by marijbar
Photo 800

new live

dunes Heemskerk, Holland
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Marij

@marijbar
Christmas 2016, seemed like a good moment to start the 365project. I hope to learn a lot and find new inspiration from other...
219% complete

Diana ace
That is a rather unusual web. We had a similar one and was told it is a rain spider nest ;-)
May 7th, 2020  
