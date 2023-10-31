Previous
P1220810 Ammoniet by marijbar
P1220810 Ammoniet

30 years ago I recieved this farewell gift after visiting the Baliemvalley, Irian Jaya. Only Yesterday I learned that this is an ammoniet, more than 60 millian years old.
Marij

@marijbar
Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
It's very beautiful.
October 31st, 2023  
