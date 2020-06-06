Previous
Next
walking in the polder on a summer evening by marijbar
Photo 818

walking in the polder on a summer evening

Klaas-Hoornpolder, Holland
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Marij

@marijbar
Christmas 2016, seemed like a good moment to start the 365project. I hope to learn a lot and find new inspiration from other...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture of this beautiful scene.
June 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise