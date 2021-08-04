Previous
Polder in Holland by marijbar
Polder in Holland

My village is surrounded by water and meadows.
With many birds in this time of the year. You can walk over the dike.
Marij

Marij
2016, I started my membership. 2021, april, learned a lot and each visit was a joy. My camera now is Lumix DMC-FZ1000.
Diana ace
A lovely scene beautifully captured.
August 6th, 2021  
