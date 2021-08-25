Previous
seeds of Acanthus by marijbar
Photo 1008

seeds of Acanthus

in my garden
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Marij

@marijbar
sarah ace
nice shot like all the webs glimmering in the sun
August 24th, 2021  
