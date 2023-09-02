Previous
P1220769rose by marijbar
Looking up at the rose new dawn in my garden
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Marij

@marijbar
2016, I started my membership. 2021, april, learned a lot and each visit was a joy. My camera now is Lumix DMC-FZ1000. I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely rose.
September 18th, 2023  
