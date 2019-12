LIVERPOOL PLAYHOUSE THEATRE

Dating back to 1866, this is in Williamson Square.

Behind it is the former St.John's Beacon. Built in 1969, it is 138 metres ( 452 feet ) high, plus another 10 metres of antenna.

Originally the lookout at the top was a restaurant, that slowly rotated, so you could see the complete expanse of Liverpool as you dined.

It is now fixed in place, but still open to the public as a viewpoint.

Radio City is also broadcast from up there, so it is now known as the Radio City Tower.