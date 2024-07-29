Sign up
Previous
Photo 2706
HOVER-FLY AT TWO O'CLOCK
Pretty sure this is a Sphaerophoria scripta
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/29-07-2024
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Mark Prince
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
