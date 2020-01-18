Previous
OLD MEETS THE NEW by markp
Photo 1792

Rainy day in Manchester, now there's a surprise. there is a new fleet of modern trains slowly being rolled out across the North West. Here one of the new ones meets a much older one, soon destined for the scrap yard.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Mark Prince

@markp
Mark Prince
