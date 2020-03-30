Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1840
DEAD BUT STILL DEADLY SHARP
A decayed and dried Holly Leaf, all the green cells have gone, leaving the network of veins visible like some eerie skeleton.
For Macro -Decay challenge.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
4446
photos
140
followers
123
following
504% complete
View this month »
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
30th March 2020 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-decay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close