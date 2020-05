Sat in the garden this afternoon with a cup of tea, when this dragonfly landed nearby. Fortunately I had my taken my camera out with me. I reached down and picked it up off the grass, managed a couple of quick record shots, and I was just about to move to try and get a better image, when he took off, flew up high and out of the garden.I think first week in May is quite early for them.Not 100% on the ID yet.I think it might be a Broad - Bodied ChaserMore of todays posts here....