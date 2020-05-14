Previous
BRIDGING THE WEAVER by markp
Photo 1885

BRIDGING THE WEAVER

Now it's allowed again, a good day to go canoeing. Up the River Weaver, from Runcorn to Dutton Locks, and back, approximately 12 mile round trip. A bit windy on the way back though.
The main river runs right to left here, the bridge actually crosses a short dead end.

There were only a handful of canoes, making use of the river today. The narrow boats and canal cruisers are still under lock down, and have to stayed moored up.
Which if you live on one, as many do, and are used to having a different view every morning, must be a bit of a blow.

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/14-05-2020
14th May 2020

Mark Prince

Photo Details

