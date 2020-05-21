Previous
Next
DIPPING A TOE IN THE WATER by markp
Photo 1892

DIPPING A TOE IN THE WATER

A baby Starling almost falling backwards.

Another of todays posts here...

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/21-05-2020
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A super capture. Fav!! 😀
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise