Previous
Next
MAKING WINDMILLS by markp
Photo 1902

MAKING WINDMILLS

This ship in Campbeltown harbour is being loaded with sections of wind turbine towers. I presume for some offshore wind farm.

I have been going through some old files today, looking for something, and came across some images not posted on here before, so I thought I would use these today.

More of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/31-05-2020
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
521% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise