SUNNING ROBIN by markp
Photo 1928

SUNNING ROBIN

After last months Sunning ( a form of sunbathing ), Blackbird. It is a behaviour to allow the heat and suns rays to reach the skin and feathers to improve their condition.
Here is an adult Robin.

26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Mark Prince

