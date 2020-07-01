Previous
STARLING by markp
Photo 1933

STARLING

This must be one of the first of this year young Starlings, he's nearly moulted into adult plumage.

1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Mark Prince

Graham Harcombe ace
Amazing detail, his fluffed up feathers show beautifully!
July 1st, 2020  
