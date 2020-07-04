Sign up
Photo 1936
BREAKFAST
Bacon, egg and beans, what better way to start the day ?
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
0
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
4743
photos
145
followers
125
following
530% complete
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1933
1443
1444
1934
1935
1445
1446
1936
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
4th July 2020 12:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
