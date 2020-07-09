FIRST FLECKS OF ORANGE

Look closely at this young Robin and you can just begin to see, the very first signs of his future red breast.Shortly after taking today images, I went out cycling for a couple of hours.Highlight was seeing a weasel !!!It was running across the road.But there wasn't just one, it must have been a family group !!!There was at least SEVEN of them !!!!!!!!They ran across the road in front of me, the first four reaching the far side and disappeared into the hedgerow.The other three reached the middle of the road, must have seen me coming, stopped, then turned around and vanished back into the side they had originally come from.You normally see one, occasionally two, I seem to have a vague recollection from a long way back of seeing three at once, but never ever dreamed I would ever see SEVEN Weasels together.Another of todays posts here.....