CERTAINLY NOT THE DAY TO RETURN ! by markp
Photo 1954

CERTAINLY NOT THE DAY TO RETURN !

I have photographed this house quite a few times, but never thought I had it just right.
I thought I would return for another go.
However this was.......certainly not the right day to return !

Another of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/22-07-2020
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Mark Prince

