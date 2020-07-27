Previous
LOST AND FOUND BUT STILL UNCLAIMED by markp
Photo 1959

LOST AND FOUND BUT STILL UNCLAIMED

Seen last week, guessing someone lost the bracelet out walking. Someone saw it on the floor and placed it on the tree stump to be more noticeable if the the owner returned.
The stone is a mystery !
27th July 2020

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details

