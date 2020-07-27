Sign up
Photo 1959
LOST AND FOUND BUT STILL UNCLAIMED
Seen last week, guessing someone lost the bracelet out walking. Someone saw it on the floor and placed it on the tree stump to be more noticeable if the the owner returned.
The stone is a mystery !
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
21st July 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-107
