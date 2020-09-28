Sign up
Photo 1988
BELOW THE BRIDGE
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
2
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
4836
photos
138
followers
124
following
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
27th September 2020 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sue
ace
I tried to get a shot similar to this but didn't come up to the standard of this one. Well done
September 29th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
It is so good seeing something from the Photographers viewpoint which is different. Amazing bridge!
September 29th, 2020
