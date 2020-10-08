Previous
LOCH MORLICH by markp
Photo 1998

LOCH MORLICH

The Grandmonsters are just about visible, in the water, almost dead centre of the image.

Another of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/365/09-10-2020
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Mark Prince

@markp
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful, long scenic view. It's hard to appreciate this kind of shot here as fitting the width in means that the overall size and detail is reduced. This needs to be printed up in a big size and hung on the wall to be really appreciated, I think.
October 10th, 2020  
