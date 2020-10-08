Sign up
Photo 1998
LOCH MORLICH
The Grandmonsters are just about visible, in the water, almost dead centre of the image.
Another of todays posts here.....
https://365project.org/markp/365/09-10-2020
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful, long scenic view. It's hard to appreciate this kind of shot here as fitting the width in means that the overall size and detail is reduced. This needs to be printed up in a big size and hung on the wall to be really appreciated, I think.
October 10th, 2020
