EIGHT HUNDRED AND SIXTY SIX DAYS LATE !

Or in Council speak, re-opened On Schedule !!!As the new bridge over the river Mersey opened on the 14th of October 2017, this one closed for 12 months for painting and repairs.Well October 2018 arrived, the bridge remained closed. As it did, through Octobers in the years 2019, and 2020 !!!Despite the council, issuing a long list of "NEW' constantly changing dates as to when it was going to re-open. These all came and went, often with no comment apart from another fictional date being issued.This image was taken a couple of hours before it finally opened.On the 26th of February 2021 !!!!!Thats a very long twelve months even for a Council's timescale !To add insult to injury, this bridge opened originally in July 1961, was free to use for over 56 years. It is now TOLLED and costs £2 each way to cross !!This and the other newer bridge ( also tolled), are the only link to get from one side of our town to the other side !!!!!!Except for a swim or a 12 mile plus detour !!!Another of todays posts here.........