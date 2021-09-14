This is Scruff's female partner, during the spring and summer, they were friends. Scruff would fly down to my hand and the first three or four items of food he grabbed, he would take to give to Mrs Scruff, waiting in a nearby bush.Only then, after she had had enough and flown off, would he take the food for himself.Now, they have raised a couple of broods, they appear to have fallen out. She wants to own the garden and will chase Scruff away.Scruff has now moulted and they are very difficult by sight to tell apart.However their behaviour makes it easy.Both will come to the back or kitchen windows, and call to make their presence known.Scruff will still fly down to my hand to feed, but Mrs Scruff, despite sitting close to me, waits till I place food down on a convenient spot to come and grab it.Another of todays posts here.....