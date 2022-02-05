Sign up
Photo 2407
MISTER BLACKBIRD
Another of todays posts here.....
https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/05-02-2022
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
3
2
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
5757
photos
141
followers
128
following
659% complete
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic details and close up, love the ring around its eye matching the beak.
February 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture
February 5th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
You've brought out super shading detail in the feathers which mostly, from a distance, reads as just one expanse of glossy back.
February 5th, 2022
