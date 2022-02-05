Previous
Next
MISTER BLACKBIRD by markp
Photo 2407

MISTER BLACKBIRD

Another of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/05-02-2022
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
659% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic details and close up, love the ring around its eye matching the beak.
February 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture
February 5th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
You've brought out super shading detail in the feathers which mostly, from a distance, reads as just one expanse of glossy back.
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise