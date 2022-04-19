Previous
CLEANING HIS PROBOSCIS by markp
Photo 2465

CLEANING HIS PROBOSCIS

The straw like mouth part through which he sucks up his food. This is a Helophilus hybridus, I think.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/19-04-2022
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Mark Prince

